Shooter Tracked Down Weeks After Gunning Down Beloved 21-Year-Old Baltimore Man

Baltimore resident Devin Wallace, 27, has been arrested and charged with the murder of Ferric Michie in a double shooting earlier this year, police announced on Wednesday, May 31.

An investigation was launched on Tuesday, April 4, when officers responded to the 600 block of North Milton Street to investigate a ShotSpotter alert, where they found Michie suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was treated at the scene and rushed by paramedics to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Moments after Michie was taken to the hospital, police say that officers patrolling in the area of Montford Street and Jefferson Street were approached by a second shooting victim who had a non-life-suffering injury.

The second 27-year-old victim was also taken to the hospital for treatment and evaluation of the wound.

According to police, officers believe that Wallace shot and killed Michie on April 4 in the 2400 block of East Monument Street.

He was arrested and charged with:

First-degree murder;

First-degree attempted murder;

Multiple weapons violations.

Wallace is being held pending his next court appearance.

