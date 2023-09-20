Shooter Accused Of Killing Beloved Son, Brother In Baltimore

Police say that city resident Kyle Cooper has been arrested and charged after being tipped off that he allegedly shot 66-year-old Eric Gill in the 6100 block of Edlynne Road late last month.

Shortly after 6:20 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31, officers were called to Edlynne Road, where there was a report of a man - later identified as Gill - suffering from a gunshot wound in the street.

First responders pronounced him dead at the site of the shooting.

Cooper was arrested on Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder at the Central Booking Intake Facility.

According to Gill's niece, he left behind his mother, siblings, and "a host of (other) who loved him unconditionally," as she sought to raise money "to give him a proper send off."

