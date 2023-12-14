Shooter Accused Of Attempting To Kill Two Women In Baltimore, Police Say

City resident Alonzo Lindsey - already wanted for separate alleged offenses - has been arrested and charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder following a March shooting that left two women injured, authorities announced on Thursday

On March 21, it is alleged that Lindsey shot a 19-year-old and a 20-year-old woman in the 4000 block of Fort Armistead Road, though no motive has been disclosed by investigators.

Lindsey was arrested at around 6:50 a.m. on Wednesday morning, and further investigation found that he had additional warrants for auto theft and failure to appear in court.

No information about Lindsey's next court appearance was released by the Baltimore Police Department.

