Serial Bank Robber Serving Sentence In Baltimore Re-Entry Program Cops To New Heists: Feds

Kevin Maurice Lawson, 55, pleaded guilty this week to three armed bank robberies that were all conducted while he was living in a residential re-entry program to finish out his sentence for a 2004 robbery, federal authorities announced.

According to his plea, Lawson admitted to three armed bank robberies in Baltimore between June 6 and July 18, 2022, using a black air gun in each while wearing a surgical mask and gloves.

In his first two robberies, Lawson approached bank employees working on the banking floor and ordered them to the teller window at gunpoint, demanded money and placed an undisclosed amount of cash in a brown paper bag.

During the third robbery on July 18, 2022, Lawson targeted a bank in the 3200 block of West North Avenue in Baltimore, rushed a female security guard and repeatedly struck her with his weapon while demanding additional cash.

The security guard was able to recover and fired shots and a fleeing Lawson, but her weapon jammed and he was able to get away in a Kia that crashed into a vacant rowhome.

Investigators were led to identify Lawson as a suspect and a search of the Kia led to the recovery of clothing and gloves that were identical to those worn in the robberies, as well as documents identifying Lawson, including a Federal Bureau of Prisons ID card.

Lawson was arrested days after his final robbery and he was also connected to two more robberies in 2003 in Baltimore.

When he is sentenced in March, Lawson will face up to 25 years in federal prison for bank robbery.

