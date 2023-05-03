'Selfless' T-Mobile Store Worker Shot During Baltimore Robbery Dies

Fabian Alberto Sanchez-Gonzalez, 33, was struck by gunfire while working at the Boston Street store around 4:25 p.m. on Sunday, April 30, police said. He died on Monday, May 1, police said.

Two black males went into the store and announced the robbery before shooting the worker and demanding property of several patrons, police said. The suspects fled on foot.

A GoFundMe campaign launched in Sanchez-Gonzalez's memory had raised $16,400 as of Tuesday, May 2.

"He cared so much and was always peaceful," his brother said. "He would work and come back home relax and play games. His goal was to get his family forward.

"He was selfless and would spend all his money on us and even go some days without eating because he made sure his family was maintained first. He cared and he showed it in his way.

"He was full of life and he always smiled and joked around with us and kept us filled with joy. He was the definition of being a brother, a son, and a friend. He had a big heart, a heart of gold."

Southeast District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

