University Of Baltimore Student Goes Viral On TikTok With Post On Armed, Dangerous Classmate

A junior at the University of Baltimore has made national news after going viral on TikTok as she issued a call for help about a student she claims came to class strapped with a gun and could be a potential danger on campus in the future.

Madison Vital posted a video on the social media site over the weekend that has garnered nearly two million views where she stated that she doesn't feel safe going to class amid claims of threats and stalking.

“Everybody that works or attends the University of Baltimore is at risk of losing their life by being there, and administrators are trying to push it under the rug," Vital states at the outset of her viral video, which also has more than 300,000 likes and garnered nearly 9,000 comments.

“There is a student in two classes that brings a gun every day. It’s the same student that has stalked, threatened, and assaulted me on and off campus since the second week of campus.”

The student, Jesse Francis, was ultimately arrested following a police investigation and found with a gun, but was released the following day on bail.

In the video, Vital states that she advised her professors of the gun-wielding student on Wednesday, Oct. 5, and Thursday, Oct. 6, with the police getting involved the following day and instructed her to file a criminal charge and an appeasing order against the student, who she claims has a sketchy history.

“I was told that the student was bailed out of jail after a plan was to hold the student without bail,” she continued. “At this point and time, the school had yet to notify anyone on campus about what was actually going on or that a student was on campus with a gun."

University of Baltimore President Kurt Schmoke issued a brief statement, days after the information was brought to life, which Vital highlighted during her viral TikTok video.

“Earlier this week, University police arrested an individual on various charges, including a handgun charge,” Schmoke stated. “While I am unable to share more details about this episode, I can tell you that the matter was handled promptly by University police. As a result, there was no ongoing threat to the safety of our community."

Francis is on an interim suspension, but could potentially be allowed back on campus, according to the TikToker.

“Police deemed the student so dangerous that every time I go to court I have to have an escort, and (they) advised me not to return to campus until (it is resolved),” Vital added. “Thousands of people are going here every day not knowing that this person could come here any day and kill them.”

