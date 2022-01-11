Contact Us
Slain Towson Student Was NJ Native Seeking Stardom

Cecilia Levine
Ikem Eguh
Ikem Eguh Photo Credit: Instagram photo jigavelii

A 23-year-old Townson University student was shot and killed in an off-campus shooting overnight, school officials said.

Ikemefuna Justin Eguh, an East Orange, New Jersey native, was found by police with a gunshot wound in the unit block of West Susquehanna Avenue around 2 a.m., authorities said.

Known by his peers as Justin, Eguh was enrolled as a senior last semester majoring in exercise science. 

His friend, Brandon, told WJZ that Eguh was working toward being a star and was making music outside of school.

Eguh promoted his music on Instagram, where he had 19.2K followers as of Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call county homicide detectives at 410-307-2020.

Counseling and support services were available through the TU Counseling Center at 410-704-2512. 

