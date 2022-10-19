Contact Us
Loaded Gun Confiscated From 12-Year-Old At Baltimore Middle School Is Fourth Of The Year

Zak Failla
The gun was recovered by police after a 12-year-old was found with it at Booker T. Washington Middle School.
The gun was recovered by police after a 12-year-old was found with it at Booker T. Washington Middle School. Photo Credit: Clyde Boatwright

A loaded handgun was confiscated from a 12-year-old student on Wednesday afternoon at a Maryland middle school, according to authorities.

Officials said that a loaded .25 caliber handgun was discovered by a staff member at the Booker T. Washington Middle School at around noon on Wednesday, Oct. 19 who then alerted the Baltimore City Police Department.

It was the fourth handgun recovered from students so far in the early school year, according to Cylde Boatwright, the CEO of the Maryland State Fraternal Order of Police, who shared a photo of the handgun and bullets through social media.

The student was reportedly not arrested and comes on the heels of several violent incidents to start the school year throughout Maryland, including a fatal shooting at Mervo High School. 

