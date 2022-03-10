Contact Us
Baltimore County School Bus Involved In Multi-Vehicle Crash Injuring Six, Police Say

The crash was reported shortly after 4 p.m. on Monday afternoon.
The crash was reported shortly after 4 p.m. on Monday afternoon. Photo Credit: Pixabay/pixel2013 / Google Maps Streetview

A school bus was involved in a multi-vehicle crash that tied up traffic for hours on a busy Baltimore County roadway.

Shortly after 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, officers from the Baltimore County Police Department's Essex precinct responded to a stretch of Eastern Boulevard near Bengies Road, where there was a reported crash involving several vehicles.

Police said that the crash involved several vehicles including a Baltimore County school bus. As a result of the crash, six adults were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At least one vehicle overturned in the collision.

No children sustained any injuries during the crash.

While responding to the call, officials noted that an officer was involved in a separate departmental crash that left him also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The other driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Officials said the circumstances surrounding both crashes remain under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

