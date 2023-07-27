Roads Closed As Police Negotiate Baltimore Barricade Situation (Developing)

Members of the Baltimore Police Department were engaged in a standoff at approximately 6 p.m. on Thursday in the 1600 block of West North Avenue.

Residents in the area have been advised to stay indoors and motorists are being warned to avoid the area.

Crisis Intervention officers, SWAT, and other negotiators from the department were all called to the area to assist with the barricade as they work to peacefully resolve the situation.

The incident led to a closure of West North Avenue between Fulton Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. No additional details were provided by the police.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates as the standoff plays out.

