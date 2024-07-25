Reginald Johnson, 37, of Gwynn Oak, is facing a host of charges following the investigation into a road rage complaint that was filed last week.

According to state police investigators, a caller made a 911 call advising that a man brandished a red handgun during a dispute on I-97 near I-895 on Wednesday, July 17.

The investigation determined the second driver was Johnson, leading to the recovery of a loaded handgun from a vehicle he was operating a week later on Wednesday, July 24.

Johnson was charged with felony assault, use of a gun in the commission of a felony, and other related offenses. He's being held without bond at the Anne Arundel County Detention Center.

He faces up to five years in prison if he is convicted.

