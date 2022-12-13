'Own Baltimore History:' Tupac's Teenage Home In Maryland Listed For Sale At $179K

A piece of hip-hop history can be had in the heart of Charm City as legendary rapper Tupac Shakur’s childhood home in Baltimore sits on the market waiting for the right buyer to come along.

Redfin has listed Shakur’s home in the 3900 block of Greenmount Avenue (also known as “Tupac Shaker Way”) for sale at $179,000, where the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer spent many of his formative years before making it big in California in 1988.

Born in New York, Tupac attended Roland Park Middle School and Paul Laurence Dunbar High School before transferring to the Baltimore School of the Arts, where he studied and honed his craft before heading out west.

The listing of the 1,798-square-foot home calls for three bedrooms and two bathrooms. According to Redfin, the first floor of the split-level townhouse features a formal living room, dining room, kitchen, and family room with access to a backyard. The second floor includes two bedrooms, a living room, an eat-in kitchen, and a full bathroom.

Current tenants are paying between $725 and $750 monthly, plus utilities, to live in the home.

Realtors noted the property is within walking distance of public transportation, and is in “a cohesive neighborhood,” with newly paved streets, new sidewalks, and curbs.

"Purchase a piece of Baltimore history. Tupac Shakur resided in the first-floor apartment at the age of 13 (and it's) back on the market," relators posted in the listing. "Purchase a piece of Baltimore history and generate income.”

The complete listing on Redfin can be found here.

