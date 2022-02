2 Baltimore Hotels Closing, 50 Workers Unemployed: Report

Two hotels in Downtown Baltimore will close for good next month leaving 50 employees out of work, union reps told wbaltv.

Deals to sell the Radisson Hotel Baltimore-Inner Harbor and Holiday Inn Baltimore-Inner Harbor are set to go through on March 8, the Unite Here Local 7 rep said.

It is not yet clear what will replace the hotels.

