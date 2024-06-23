On Friday, Carlos Arroyo was arrested by detectives with the Baltimore County Crimes Against Children Unit following allegations of sexual misconduct involving a juvenile, according to authorities.

Arroyo is a teacher at Randallstown High School, police noted.

He has been charged with two felonies, which include sexual abuse of a minor and third-degree sexual offense, as well as two misdemeanor offenses.

According to his LinkedIn account, Arroyo also spent time working in the restaurant industry as well as spending time as a football and soccer coach. He has been working at the high school since the summer of 2022.

Investigators say that the department was notified of the alleged sexual assault at the end of April, and a weeks-long investigation led to Arroyo's arrest on June 21.

Arroyo has reportedly been placed on administrative leave. He's being held pending a bail hearing on Monday.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone else who may have been victimized by Arroyo has been asked to come forward by calling the department at (410) 887-7720.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.