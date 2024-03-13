'Powerhouse' Baltimore Songbird Wins Over 'The Voice' Judge At Very Last Second

The Baltimore resident, 34, performed The Rolling Stone's "Wild Horses" on the Tuesday, March 12 Blind Auditions episode of NBC's "The Voice."

"I was just blown away with your vocal and I was just listening and listening and I'm like holy crap I've got to turn around for this person," McEntire tells Rodgers.

McEntire went on to compliment Rodgers on the fullness of her voice, noting she's a "powerhouse."

Unsurprisingly, Rodgers will be on Team Reba for the season.

