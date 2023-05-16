Popular Baltimore Restaurant Named Best For Birria Tacos In Maryland

The Mexican meat stew served with its braising liquid has become one of the most popular taco orders in America.

And if you're looking to snag some of the best, you won't have to go far. According to a new list by Mashed, Maryland's best birria taco spot is located in Baltimore: La Food Marketa.

"You've likely noticed that most renditions of birria in the U.S. utilize beef, and the more traditional Jalisco-style goat birria is not quite as popular," Mashed writes. "Meanwhile, Baltimore's La Food Marketa rides in with pork as the choice of meat.

"The reason? Chef John Bedingfield simply wanted to switch things up after seeing beef practically everywhere, and he asserts that pork is actually much more tender (via Baltimore Magazine)."

Located on Quarry Lake Drive, La Food Marketa earned 4.5 stars from more than 1,600 users on OpenTable. Its Instagram bio reads: "Featuring a creative & unique approach to South American eats."

The menu boasts something for everyone, from a Kobe Beef Street Corn Hot Dog to mushroom carnitas and short rib saltado.

Click here to visit La Food Marketa's website.

