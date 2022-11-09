Maryland Republican Hopeful Dan Cox Points Finger At Hogan, Praises Trump In Concession Speech

Republican gubernatorial hopeful Dan Cox pointed the finger at anyone but himself after his defeat to Democratic Gov.-Elect Wes Moore on Tuesday at the polls in a lengthy concession statement.

It took more than 12 hours, but Cox finally called Moore on Wednesday, Nov. 9, after receiving less than 40 percent of the vote in the governor's race, though he took outgoing Gov. Larry Hogan, a fellow Republican, to task while touting embattled former President Donald Trump.

“President Trump is an American hero who stands for our America First values, and someone I want to personally thank for his support,” he said. “Without him, we would not have raised the money necessary to run a competent and successful race because of Larry Hogan’s failure to step up to support his party nominee and all its voters - more of which voted for me than who voted for him in his first nomination.”

Cox went on to say Hogan disrespected Republicans in Maryland, which “will go down in history as disqualifying him from any future office as a Republican.”

“The Republican majority believes firmly in freedom and never in the lunacy of lockdowns which Larry Hogan forced upon us, along with seeking possession of our children’s bodies for experimental vaccines by international big pharma.

“These matters are indisputable and will not go away. We the people of Maryland and America will never surrender our freedoms, families, and love of country to anyone.”

Cox also said that he and his team knew it could be a close race, but was caught off guard by the outcome, citing a reported GOP voter turnout that was up 25 percent and Democrat vote that was down 10 percent.

“We had grassroots support and energy like few gubernatorial elections in Maryland history,” he stated. “Our teams would show up in droves without being asked, spontaneously campaigning on their own from overpass sign waving, to door knocking, to thousands and thousands of telephone calls.

“Our internal data demonstrated a massive shift of swing voters our way and a huge turnout of Republicans - neither of which is reported to have occurred."

In his concession speech, Cox said that he had called the incoming governor will be praying for Moore and Lt. Gov.-elect Aruna Miller, while urging them to keep their campaign promises.

“I also urged that he will honor and protect constitutional rights, property rights, lower taxes, and back the Blue Line and first responders as he said he would; support our families and small business in our freedom and opportunity; never again lock down or force healthcare decisions; and ensure that no one is left behind, including parents, in their children’s education decisions and choices.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.