Police Probe Possibly Hazardous Material Found Inside Parkville Home Near School (DEVELOPING)

Officers were called shortly before 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, to the 8900 block of Harford Road near Manns Avenue, where a resident reported that they found a possibly hazardous material.

The incident was reported not far from St. Ursula's Catholic School and the St. John's Lutheran Church

The nature of the “hazardous material” was not immediately disclosed by the Baltimore County Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.