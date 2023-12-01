Police Investigation Launched At Kenwood HS In Essex After Lockdown (Developing)

At around 11 a.m. there was a police presence at the school following a brief lockdown, according to Baltimore County Police, which confirmed the investigation was being conducted inside the school.

During a lockdown, students and staff shelter in place in classrooms, hallways are cleared and movement in the building is restricted. All exterior doors are secured as well.

One person was reportedly taken into custody in the school's auditorium.

A police spokesperson stressed during the investigation that all students are safe, though some concerns were raised when a video circulated online showing members of the department's tactical team entering the high school.

More information is expected to be released.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

