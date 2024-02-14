Police ID Pedestrian Killed By Roll-Off Truck In Dundalk

Maynor A. Ortega-Garcia, 21, was struck around 2:30 p.m. while attempting to cross in front of a roll-off truck heading toward an exit gate at a facility near the 1900 block of Graves Court in Dundalk, Baltimore County Police said.

Ortega-Garcia was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, which remains ongoing.

