Police ID Man Struck, Killed By SUV While Standing Behind Parked Car In Baltimore County

New details have been released by the Baltimore County Police Department after a 63-year-old man was struck and killed by another driver. 

The crash was reported on Greens Lane just south of Stoneybrook Road in Woodlawn.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
At around 1:45 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26, police say that Edward Green was standing behind. the back of a parked Toyota Tacoma when he was struck by a Nissan Rogue that was heading northbound on Greens Lane.

It is unclear why Green was standing in the back of the parked Toyota. He was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

The crash remains under investigation.

Check Daily voice for updates.

