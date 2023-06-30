Police ID Gunman Killed By Cops, Provide Details In Baltimore Shootout

The ordeal began around 5:30 p.m. on the 100 block of Milton Avenue when officers recognized the 40-year-old man wanted on a warrant, Acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley said in a press conference.

The man tried to flee, but his car broke down near Fairmount Avenue. That's when the man fired an automatic weapon at police, and struck a patrol vehicle, Worley said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the commissioner. No officers were injured.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.