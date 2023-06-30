Fog/Mist 64°

Police ID Gunman Killed By Cops, Provide Details In Baltimore Shootout

Police in Baltimore provided details in the officer involved shooting that left a civilian dead on Thursday, June 29.

Acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley provides an update on the Thursday, June 29 fatal police involved shooting.
by Zak Failla & Cecilia Levine

The ordeal began around 5:30 p.m. on the 100 block of Milton Avenue when officers recognized the 40-year-old man wanted on a warrant, Acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley said in a press conference.

The man tried to flee, but his car broke down near Fairmount Avenue. That's when the man fired an automatic weapon at police, and struck a patrol vehicle, Worley said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the commissioner. No officers were injured.

