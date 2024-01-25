Police ID 70-Year-Old Woman Killed In Catonsville Townhome Fire

Catonsville resident Kathleen Benedick died after she was found suffering from cardiac arrest inside a home in the 400 block of Lambeth Road that went up in flames.

Crews from the Baltimore County Fire Department were called to the home at around 1:50 p.m. on Jan. 23, where they were met by smoke coming from the front of the residence, and were advised that there was someone unaccounted for.

During their rescue mission, firefighters found Benedick on the second floor, and she was pulled from the home and rushed by paramedics to St. Agnes Hospital, where she was treated and later died from her injuries.

The fire was declared under control approximately an hour later, shortly before 3 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. It was ruled an accidental fire caused by improperly discarded smoking materials, county fire officials said.

According to her LinkedIn page, Benedick was a Baltimore County Public Schools teacher who graduated from The Johns Hopkins University.

Following her death, a former colleague penned a touching tribute about Benedick, outlining what her friend has meant to her over the years.

"Kathleen was an advisor and friend I adore. She was there for the questions about how to raise my kids," the post states. She made me laugh and cry with her wit and her rizz. How she never on jeopardy appeared- is still a question I ask over the years.

"A math genius, cheerleaders for her students and always building community," she added. "As a friend we sure did laugh till we cried."

A memorial gathering for Benedick has been scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27 at the Candle Light Funeral Home on Frederick Road, followed by a memorial service at 3 p.m. in Catonsville.

