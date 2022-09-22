Woman's Body Found Under South Baltimore Train Tracks, Police Say

Homicide detectives in Baltimore have launched an investigation after a woman's dead body was found lying under railroad tracks in the southern part of the city, according to multiple reports.

Officers on patrol near the 2100 block of Kloman Street in Westport at approximately 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21 reported that they located the body after being advised by tipsters.

Upon arrival at the scene, they found the body, reportedly with obvious signs of trauma, investigators said.

The woman's body was removed from the area and transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, who will conduct an autopsy to provide more information and a probable cause of death.

It is unclear how long the body was under the tracks.

Anyone with information regarding the woman or her murder has been asked to contact detectives in Baltimore by calling (410) 396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

