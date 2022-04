A woman is in the hospital after getting trapped under a Metro Train in Pikesville, initial reports said.

The 24-year-old reportedly fell from a train platform and onto the tracks at the Milford Mill Subway Station around 12:20 p.m. on Monday, April 4, initial reports said.

She was later extricated and brought to a local hospital for treatment, initial reports said.

This is a developing story so check back for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.