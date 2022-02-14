Woman Takes Bullet To The Neck On Valentine's Day In Baltimore

A woman died after being shot in the neck on Valentine's Day morning in Baltimore, police said.

The victim was found around 11 a.m. on the 1500 block of East Fayette Street by police responding for an investigation.

The victim was transported to an area hospital and was pronounced dead a short time later by medical staff.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.

