Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Police & Fire

Woman Shot Multiple Times In Early Morning Dundalk Shooting: Police

David Cifarelli
David Cifarelli
Baltimore County Police
Baltimore County Police Photo Credit: Baltimore County Police Department (Twitter)

One woman is in the hospital after being shot in Dundalk in the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 29, authorities said. 

Police responded to the shooting in the 7800 block of St. Bridget Lane around 3:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Baltimore County Police said. 

Upon arrival, officers found a female victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to a local hospital where she was listed in stable condition, police said. 

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-307-2020. Anonymous tips can be provided through iWatch or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587. 

