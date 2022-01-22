Contact Us
Woman Charged With Manslaughter In Deadly Baltimore Assault: Police

Cecilia Levine
Jasmine Jones
Jasmine Jones Photo Credit: Baltimore City PD

A 24-year-old woman has been arrested after a woman died during an argument the two were having last October in Baltimore, authorities said.

A Central District officer heard a noise while on patrol and was directed by concerned citizens to the 200 block of North Eutaw Street on Oct. 4 around 3 p.m., police said. 

The officer found 33-year-old Whitney Purnell laying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the torso. She was rushed to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where she died 10 days later, authorities said. 

An investigation found that Jasmine Jones assaulted the woman during a physical fight, police said. 

Jones was arrested and charged with Involuntary Manslaughter and First Degree Assault. She was awaiting trial.

