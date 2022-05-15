Who Killed Pregnant Woman, BF In Baltimore? Reward Doubles

The reward offered to help track down the killer of a pregnant woman and her boyfriend in Baltimore has doubled.

Up to $16,000 will be given to anyone for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the gunman responsible for killing Angel Smith and her fiance Yahmell Montague.

Smith went into labor before she died. The baby girl was in critical condition as of late last week. A GoFundMe for the family was launched Sunday, May 15.

The couple was parked in a car on the 300 block of East 23rd Street when they were shot multiple times Thursday, May 12, authorities previously announced.

Montague was pronounced dead at the scene while Smith died shortly after delivering her daughter, police said.

The baby's condition was reportedly improving.

