'We Refuse To Normalize This Violence:' Baltimore County Exec Speaks Out After Teen Killed

A 15-year-old is the latest victim of gun violence in Baltimore County in 2023, police announced, and elected officials are up in arms.

Officers from the Baltimore County Police Department were called to the unit block of Shadwell Court shortly after 9 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, where there was a report of a shooting involving a teenager.

According to a department spokesperson, the injured 15-year-old was rushed to an area hospital with a gunshot wound, where he was later pronounced dead.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski mourned the teen on social media, posting that he "was heartbroken that Baltimore County lost a young person to an act of gun violence."

No suspect or motive for the shooting has been identified by investigators.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact homicide detectives at the Baltimore County Police Department by calling (410) 307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.