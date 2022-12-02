Contact Us
Breaking News: Baltimore Catholic School Teacher Busted For Sexual Online Relationship With Former Student: PD
Watching Helos Lift Off With 2 Cops Shot By Suspect Was 'Hardest Thing' For Chief To Watch

Cecilia Levine
Officers Kristen Kowalsky and Bryan Snyder.
Officers Kristen Kowalsky and Bryan Snyder. Photo Credit: Frederick Police

A pair of police officers and a suspect in Maryland were shot but expected to recover, authorities said.

"Watching helicopters lift off from the scene with our cops inside was the hardest thing I have witnessed in a long time," Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando said.

"Yesterday evening, however, our collective prayers were answered. Both officers were released from the hospital. I am so thankful that both are going to make a full recovery."

Officers Kristen Kowalsky, 32, and Bryan Snyder, 43, were responding to reports of a suspicious and armed male near Key Parkway and Waverly Drive around 12:45 p.m., on Friday, Feb. 11, Police Chief Jason Lando said.

The suspect was identified as 25-year-old Dominique Lamarr Lewis, who was recovering from surgery, Dr. Thomas Scalea told FOX News.

Maryland State Police were investigating. 

