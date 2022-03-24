Wanted: Armed And Dangerous Drug Trafficker Out Of Western Maryland

The FBI and Maryland State Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man for facilitating illegal drug activity in the state.

Rodney Gaines is wanted for his involvement in and leadership of a drug trafficking group in Western Maryland, the FBI said. Gaines has been with the group since April 2021.

A federal warrant for Gaines’ arrest was issued on Monday, March 21 after he was charged with several drug trafficking charges including possession with intent to distribute, the FBI said.

Gaines is described as a Black male, standing at 5’8,” with black hair, brown eyes and weighing 210 pounds. Gaines also has tattoos on his both his arms and neck, the FBI said.

He is known under multiple aliases including “Butta” or “Butters” and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information can contact the FBI Baltimore at 1-800-CAL-FBI or online at tips.fbi.gov.

