Violent Night: Three Injured In Three Shootings Within 31 Minutes Overnight In Baltimore

It was another night of mayhem in Baltimore as police responded to three separate shootings that were reported within nearly a half hour of each other.

The night began at approximately 9:43 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, when a patrol officer in the Northern District was flagged down by a motorist who was suffering from a gunshot in the 5400 block of York Road.

Police said that the 51-year-old victim told officers he was struck by an unknown shooter and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Minutes later, a second victim approached the officers with a gunshot wound to his cheek from a separate shooting. Investigators said that he stated he had been shot nearby in the 5900 block of York Road.

The second victim was also transported to the hospital with what police said was a non-life-threatening injury.

In the Western District, at 10:14 p.m., an officer heard gunfire moments before a Shot Spotter alert came in from the 1200 block of West North Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a 52-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh. He was transported by an ambulance to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

Investigators did not release any additional details about the shootings or potential suspects. It is unclear if they are related.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents has been asked to contact detectives from the Baltimore Police Department’s Northern District at (410) 396-2455, Western District at (410) 396-2477, or Metro Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-7LOCKUP.

