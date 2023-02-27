Victim Slain In Mid-Morning Baltimore Porch Shooting ID'd

Up to $8,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible for killing a woman on a Baltimore porch last week.

Renyse Jones was gunned down at a home at 2739 West North Ave., around 10:40 a.m. on Feb. 20, according to the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland and city police.

There, police found Jones having suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body and head. She was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.

