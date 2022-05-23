Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Breaking News: Fatal Accident Reported In Seat Pleasant: Police
Police & Fire

Two Teens Shot Outside Citgo Gas Station In East Baltimore: Police

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
The Citgo Gas station located at 2330 Harford Road
The Citgo Gas station located at 2330 Harford Road Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 14 and 15-year-old are in the hospital following a late afternoon shooting in East Baltimore, authorities said.

Police responded to a Shot Spotter alert outside the Citgo Gas Station, located in the 2300 block of Harford Road, just after 5 p.m. on Monday, May 23, Baltimore police said.

Upon arrival, officers found the teens, both male, suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to the legs. The teenagers said they were shot by an unknown suspect, according to police. 

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-396-2433 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.