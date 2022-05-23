Two Teens Shot Outside Citgo Gas Station In East Baltimore: Police

A 14 and 15-year-old are in the hospital following a late afternoon shooting in East Baltimore, authorities said.

Police responded to a Shot Spotter alert outside the Citgo Gas Station, located in the 2300 block of Harford Road, just after 5 p.m. on Monday, May 23, Baltimore police said.

Upon arrival, officers found the teens, both male, suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to the legs. The teenagers said they were shot by an unknown suspect, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-396-2433 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

