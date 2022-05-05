Two Injured In Recent Baltimore County Shooting (UPDATE)

Two people are in the hospital following a Parkville shooting, authorities said.

Police responded to the shooting in the 1100 block of Deanwood Road around 6:20 p.m. on Thursday, May 5, Baltimore County Police said.

Upon arrival, officers found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to local hospitals for treatment, police continued.

Investigators learned one of the individuals involved in the shooting was an off-duty police officer with Capital Park Police. The officer was left unharmed, police said.

Authorities believe they have identified everything else involved and say there is no threat to the community. The investigation is ongoing.

This is the second shooting in Baltimore County within 24 hours, with an officer-involved shooting occurring at a home on Boundbrook Way Wednesday afternoon.

