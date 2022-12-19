Two Busted For A Total Of 53 Counts Of Child Porn Possession In Maryland: State Police

Maryland State Police investigators have apprehended a pair of suspects who are wanted on dozens of counts for possessing child pornography, authorities announced.

Worcester County residents Charles Thomas Lukas, 60, and Jodie Veter Orr, 25, both of Berlin have been arrested by state police troopers following an investigation into the possession of child pornography.

Specifically, Lukas was charged with 20 counts, and Orr has been charged with 33 counts of possession of child pornography following a state police investigation.

According to state police, beginning in March 2022, the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division Eastern Region launched an investigation into possession of child pornography.

On Wednesday, March 16, troopers served a search warrant at the home of the two suspects, which led to the seizure of multiple electronic devices and to the discovery of multiple child pornography files, investigators said.

Both men surrendered themselves into custody on Monday, Dec. 19 at the Maryland State Police Berlin Barrack, where they are being held pending their initial appearance in front of a District Court Commissioner.

