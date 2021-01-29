TRIPLE MURDER: Gunman Sought In Baltimore Shooting

Police in Baltimore are on the hunt for the gunman responsible for killing three people and injuring a fourth earlier this month.

Four men were found with gunshot wounds on the 2400 block of East Monument Street around 7:25 p.m. on Jan. 19, city police said.

A 28-year-old male victim was pronounced dead on the scene, while a 24-year-old man and a third male were pronounced dead at the hospital. The fourth victim, 27, is expected to survive.

The victims who died were identified as Dashawn McGrier, Hassan Smith, and Tyrone Allen, police said.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup, or submit a tip at www.metrocrimestoppers.org and click SUBMIT A TIP.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.