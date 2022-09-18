To The Rescue: Maryland State Police Airlift Cruise Ship Crew Member During Medical Emergency

Maryland State Police took to the skies to save a man at sea after a crew member suffered a medical emergency on a cruise ship sailing the Chesapeake Bay.

The aviation crew from the state police Easton Section responded to the Chesapeake Bay off the shores of Kent Island over the weekend after receiving a call from the Coast Guard advising that there was a serious medical event taking place on the boat.

Police said that the Royal Caribbean’s Enchantment of the Seas cruise ship was requesting immediate aerial evacuation of one of its crew members at approximately 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16 for an unexpected medical situation.

The crew prepared their Leonardo AW-139 helicopter for the rescue and “after a detailed patient assessment was performed it was determined that the patient required evacuation to a higher level of care at a medical facility,” police said.

Once on board, state police troopers were able to extract the crew member from the deck of the ship and into the aircraft. They then were flown to the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore.

No additional information was provided about the crew member or their condition on Sunday, Sept. 18.

