Thanksgiving Fire Tears Through Maryland Home Causing $800K In Damage, Officials Say

Nearly a million dollars in damage was caused by a fast-moving Maryland fire on Thanksgiving that gutted a home in Talbot County, the Office of the State Fire Marshal announced on Monday, Nov. 28.

Investigators say that shortly after 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24, members of the Easton Volunteer Fire Department were called to Peach Orchard Road in Easton, where there was a reported fire that broke out in a two-story home.

Officials say that a team of 48 firefighters - with an assist from a tanker task force - were able to control the fire within approximately 30 minutes after being alerted to the blaze by neighbors, but not before it caused extensive damage to the residence.

In total, the fire did approximately $800,000 ($700,000 to the structure, $100,000 to its contents), though no injuries were reported, according to the fire marshal.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal by calling (410) 822-7609.

