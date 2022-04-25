Contact Us
Teenager Shot At Baltimore County Basketball Court: Police

David Cifarelli
A basketball court located in the 6000 block of Marquette Road in Raspeburg
One teenager is in the hospital after being shot at a basketball court in Baltimore County, authorities said.

Police responded to a reported shooting in the 6000 block of Marquette Road in Raspeburg around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 24, Baltimore County Police said. 

Upon arrival, officers found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment and their condition was not released, police said. 

The investigation is ongoing and police are offering a reward of up to $2,000 to anyone with information. 

People can contact police at 410-307-2020 to provide information or sent tips anonymously to Metro Crime Stoppers by phone, online or the app. 

