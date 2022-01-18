Teen Mysteriously Struck Dead During Storm In Maryland

An investigation is underway by Montgomery County Police as to how a teen died during a storm on Jan. 16, according to WUSA 9.

A group of teens called 911 after one of them collapsed outside of the main gate to Montgomery College, a fire spokesman told the outlet.

The teen was in full cardiac arrest when responders arrived and later died. A first responder apparently suffered an electric shock during their attempt to perform life-saving measures on the teenager.

However, the investigation found that the teen had not been electrocuted, according to Montgomery County Police, creating a mystery as to how the victim died.

Officials were waiting on an autopsy report to determine the official cause of death.

For more on the story visit WUSA 9.

