Breaking News: Double Shooting Reported In Baltimore: Police
Police & Fire

Teen Mysteriously Struck Dead During Storm In Maryland

Joe Gomez
An investigation is underway by Montgomery County Police as to how a teen died during a storm on Jan. 16, according to WUSA 9.

A group of teens called 911 after one of them collapsed outside of the main gate to Montgomery College, a fire spokesman told the outlet. 

The teen was in full cardiac arrest when responders arrived and later died.  A first responder apparently suffered an electric shock during their attempt to perform life-saving measures on the teenager. 

However, the investigation found that the teen had not been electrocuted, according to Montgomery County Police, creating a mystery as to how the victim died.

Officials were waiting on an autopsy report to determine the official cause of death.

For more on the story visit WUSA 9.  

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.