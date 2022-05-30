Teen Killed In Baltimore Was 'Leader With Bright Future'

The killing of 17-year-old Neal Mack Saturday, May 28 is sending shockwaves through Baltimore.

Neal was standing with a 17-year-old girl near East Pratt and Light streets when they were shot around 7:35 p.m., city police said.

Both were rushed to the hospital where Mack died, authorities said.

Tendea Family, an organization providing transformative programs to Baltimore's Black community, remembered Neal as a leader.

"We are angered, shocked and deeply saddened by this news," Tenedea wrote on Facebook.

"Neal was a funny young man, a leader. Yes Neal was stubborn, moody at times and struggling to find his way like most teenage boys but he had great potential.

"He told of his dreams, he took accountability for his mistakes and though he appeared tough, beneath that was a young man that was genuine, sensitive and loving if you earned his trust."

Tendea went on to say that that Neal did not die in vain, and instead, the organization is inspired more than ever to "fight for the Neals of our community."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.