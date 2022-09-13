Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice
Teen Killed After Losing Control Of Acura, Crashing Into Tree In Baltimore

Zak Failla
The teen was killed after crashing his Acura MDX into a tree.
A Maryland teenager was killed after losing control of his vehicle, hopping a curb, and coming to a crashing halt when he struck a tree, police said.

Shortly before 10 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 10, the Baltimore County Police Department said that a 17-year-old man was killed after crashing his 2007 Acura MDX into a tree at the intersection of Liberty Road and Old Court Road.

Police said that the Acura was traveling west on Liberty Road when an unknown vehicle turned onto Liberty Road from Old Court Road, also continuing westbound.

In an attempt to avoid striking other vehicles the Acura moved into another lane, but ultimately lost control and struck a curb followed by a tree, according to police.

Paramedics transported the teen - whose name has not been released - to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation by the Baltimore County Crash Reconstruction Team, the agency announced on Tuesday, Sept. 13. 

