Police & Fire

Suspected Gunman Wanted For Attempted Murder Of 19-Year-Old In Baltimore: Police

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
Victor Shuron
Victor Shuron Photo Credit: Baltimore City PD

A 45-year-old man is being sought on an attempted murder charge in the shooting of a 19-year-old man earlier this month, police in Baltimore said.

Victor Shuron is accused of shooting the victim on the 1000 block of South Charles Street, following a dispute inside of a restaurant around 4 p.m. May 13, city police said.

Shuron had walked out of the restaurant and came back a short time later with a firearm, police said. Officers found the 19-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest, and immediately began life-saving efforts.

He was transported to a nearby hospital and was last reported in serious condition.

If you know the whereabouts of Victor Shuron please dial 911 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

