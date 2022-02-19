Suspect Killed, Details Released In Baltimore Police Involved Shooting

A driver who sped toward police in a vehicle was shot and killed by Baltimore police officers Saturday, Feb. 19, authorities said.

Mobile Metro Unit (MMU) officers were working a carjacking/robbery detail in the Northeast District when their license plate reader information alerted them to a vehicle of interest in the area around 3:15 p.m., the city police department said in a statement.

Patrol officers saw the suspect park and get out of the vehicle in the 3200 block of Hillen Road. As the officers approached from the front, the suspect got into the driver’s seat.

Two officers tried to open the driver and passenger side doors with no success before the vehicle sped forward toward an officer, who discharged his weapon prior to being struck by the vehicle.

A second officer then discharged his weapon, and the car came to a stop. The male suspect got out and officers began to render aid.

Medics arrived to the location and transported the suspect to an area hospital where he later died.

At this time, the Critical Incident Body Worn camera policy has been activated.

The BPD Special Investigations Response Team will be conducting this investigation along with the Maryland Attorney General’s Office Independent Investigation Division

