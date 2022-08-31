Suspect Apprehended For Attempted Murder In Baltimore After Shooting Investigation: Police

The investigation into a recent shooting in Baltimore led to the apprehension of a 37-year-old man who now faces an attempted murder charge, police announced.

Isaac Baylis, Jr. was taken into custody at approximately 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30 in the 300 block of West Fayette Street following an investigation into the shooting of a 39-year-old man earlier this month.

Officers from the Baltimore Police Department responded to West Fayette Street at approximately 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 where there was a reported shooting of a man whose name has not been released by the department.

The shooting victim was treated and transported to an area hospital, where he received treatment. His condition was not immediately available on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

“After interviewing prospective witnesses and examining physical evidence, detectives were able to identify the suspect just a day later and obtain an arrest warrant,” according to the department.

Once Baylis was identified as a suspect, police tracked him down and he was arrested without incident, police said.

Baylis was transported to Central Booking in Baltimore where he was charged with first-degree attempted murder and multiple weapon charges that have not been announced.

The department said that as of Wednesday morning, Baylis was waiting to see a court commissioner. No additional information was released.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.