Student Posts Instagram Photo With Glock He Brought To Baltimore School: Report

A 17-year-old student has been arrested after he brought a ghost gun to school and posted a photo of himself with it to Instagram Thursday, June 2, officials in Baltimore say.

The teen was in custody after the 9mm Glock was recovered at Forest Park High School, district officials and authorities said.

Sgt. Clyde Boatwright, President of Baltimore School Police Union, tells CBS News this is the 15th firearm found on school property during the current academic year.

Ghost guns, which can be assembled at home, are required to have a serial number on them, as per a new requirement that took effect Wednesday, June 1. Owners have until March 1, 2023 to have a serial number printed on their guns.

