Police & Fire

Smokehouse Murder: Police Seek Leads In Killing Of Dundalk 'Family Man' Year Later

Rosario “Tony” Valenti died in an attack while leaving Papa's Smokehouse on North Point Boulevard in Dundalk on Feb. 28, 2021.
Rosario “Tony” Valenti died in an attack while leaving Papa's Smokehouse on North Point Boulevard in Dundalk on Feb. 28, 2021. Photo Credit: Baltimore County PD/Google Maps

Police in Baltimore County are looking for leads in a 2021 murder case nearly a year later.

Rosario “Tony” Valenti died in an attack while leaving Papa's Smokehouse on North Point Boulevard in Dundalk on Feb. 28, 2021.

Shortly after midnight, Tony left through the front entrance of the restaurant where he was attacked and stabbed. Tony died at the scene.

The 45-year-old victim was remembered as a "family man," who was well known and well-liked throughout the community.

Investigators know there were numerous patrons from the restaurant on the front parking lot that evening at the time of the attack. Many of those patrons left the area after the murder scene, but prior to police arrival.

The Baltimore County Police Department is asking for the public’s help. If anyone has any information in regard to the murder of Rosario “Tony” Valenti, police officials are asking that they contact the Baltimore County Homicide Unit at 410-887-3943 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

