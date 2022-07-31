Security Guard Shoots Man Who Tried Grabbing His Gun In Baltimore

A security guard shot a man who tried to steal his firearm Saturday, July 30 in Baltimore, police said.

The incident occurred around 8:10 p.m. on the 2000 block of Maryland Avenue, BPD said in a news release.

After a brief struggle, the security officer gained control of the weapon and fired at the male, who went to a local hospital with a graze wound to his abdomen. Police responded to the hospital and arrested the male.

Northern District Shooting detectives have assumed control over the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Northern District detectives, at 410-396-2455.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also text tips through the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.